Police say teen charged with robbery in connection to fatal shooting investigation

Police say an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old De'Aryn Hamilton.

Princeton police tell us they charged a 17-year-old with robbery related to the shooting that happened on Feb. 13. The teen is from Princeton.

They say they still need you to be on the lookout for Deshaun Palmer. He's wanted in Hamilton's death. The 20 year old from Madisonville may also go by the name of "Shaun P."

Palmer is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call police.