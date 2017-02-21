Police searching for man wanted in Paducah shooting

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a man who they say shot a man early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of North 10th Street. Officers were dispatched there after neighbors called to report someone was knocking on doors of homes on that street, saying he was shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Perry Morris on the front porch of a home, with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Morris was taken by responders to Baptist Health Paducah.

Investigators say they are looking for 44-year-old Myree Marshall in the shooting. The police department says it secured a warrant charging Marshall with second degree assault.

Marshall is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. Officers say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information about the shooting or about where Marshall is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or crime stoppers at 443-TELL. To make a tip to police online, click here.