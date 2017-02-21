Man arrested after leading law enforcement on car, foot chase in - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Man arrested after leading law enforcement on car, foot chase in Calloway County

By Staff report
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A man faces multiple charges in Calloway County after sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase on Tuesday.

A sheriff's deputy says he tried to pull 25-year-old William Elliot over around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says Elliot slowed down as though he was going to stop, but then he sped away. He eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran away. 

The sheriff's office says deputies pursued Elliot into a wooded area north of the Murray City Park. Deputies, along with members of law enforcement with Murray State University Campus Police, Kentucky State Police, and the Murray Police Department cordoned off the area where Elliot was, and he surrendered to authorities. 

Elliot was wanted in Graves County on charges of failure to signal or improper signal, first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

After he was arrested in Calloway County, Elliot was charged in that county with: 

Failure to signal or improper signal
Speeding over 26 mph
First degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle
First degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
First degree wanton endangerment 
Driving on a DUI suspended license
Possession of marijuana
Disregarding a traffic control device
Reckless driving

We was jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center and is being held without bond. 

