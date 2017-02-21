Man arrested after leading law enforcement on car, foot chase in Calloway County

A man faces multiple charges in Calloway County after sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase on Tuesday.

A sheriff's deputy says he tried to pull 25-year-old William Elliot over around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says Elliot slowed down as though he was going to stop, but then he sped away. He eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran away.

The sheriff's office says deputies pursued Elliot into a wooded area north of the Murray City Park. Deputies, along with members of law enforcement with Murray State University Campus Police, Kentucky State Police, and the Murray Police Department cordoned off the area where Elliot was, and he surrendered to authorities.

Elliot was wanted in Graves County on charges of failure to signal or improper signal, first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

After he was arrested in Calloway County, Elliot was charged in that county with:

Failure to signal or improper signal

Speeding over 26 mph

First degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle

First degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

First degree wanton endangerment

Driving on a DUI suspended license

Possession of marijuana

Disregarding a traffic control device

Reckless driving

We was jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center and is being held without bond.