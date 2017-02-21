Live streaming poses challenges for privacy

In the digital age, everyone is concerned about their private information. Leaked public information is bad enough, and apps now make it easy for anyone to see public records that used to require a trip to the courthouse.

Now, it appears we have something else to worry about: Facebook Live. Anyone can, with only a smartphone, broadcast around the world using a live streaming app such as Facebook Live, Periscope, and live stream features on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and about a dozen others. What's to stop someone from including you in a live stream broadcast that is put online for anyone to see forever? Very little, it turns out.

Technology is outpacing public policy when it comes to most anything, especially privacy rights. Laws were not written for today's social media possibilities, and they not only can't catch up, but they can't possibly keep up with the things those devices can do today.

When it comes to privacy and video, the laws are on the gray side as far as the public is concerned. For instance, a coffee shop that would have used video for a commercial in years past would have likely known it needed written permission from any customers who were going to appear in the commercial. Today, if a barista whips out his or her iPhone to go live on Facebook to promote a special, they may get one of their customers in the shot.

Attorney Christopher Dore, a partner with the law firm Edelson PC, told me the owners of that coffee shop may not be aware that the privacy laws that cover commercials also cover live streams. "When it's private space and for commercial use, that is when you get into a lot more difficulty," he said. "Right of publicity is using your face or likeness for commercial purpose and that has been litigated many times."

Dore said before live streaming came along this was easier for someone to argue, because it took time to shoot, develop film, write a script and produce a commercial. Today, though, anyone can throw up a camera and start streaming a commercial for a business. "In these cases, you would have to go back after the fact and make the case that your likeness was used improperly for commercial purpose," Dore said.

The law is more clear when you're talking about being in public and without promoting a business. In most cases, he said, people in public places give up many of their rights to privacy.

"Filming in a public space, people doing public activities is not going to run you into a lot of legal problems," he said. "If you are walking down the street, you can be filmed and there's not a lot you can do about it unless it's being used for commercial purpose."

The Edelson PC firm handles many cases involving technology and privacy rights. Of particular concern is what technology can do that most of us don't know about. "Biometric data is something we focus on at our firm," he explains. "There's the possibility that these live streaming apps could start identifying people in real-time based on biometric identifiers. Facebook has collected large amounts of facial recognition data and you could be running one of these live stream videos and as you are doing it, it could be identifying everyone it sees, even part of the video, popping names up," he said.

"They could 100 percent do it right now," Dore said. "That's something that's very unsettling."