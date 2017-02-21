Skyhawks looking for back to back OVC West titles

With just two games left in the regular season the UT Martin Skyhawks have a chance to do something they've never done before.

Two wins and some help in the division could mean at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference West division title in back to back seasons.

"I always like our chances,” first-year head coach Anthony Stewart said. “I think we have a really good team and we have a tough team to beat when we're together and we're on the same wavelength and on the same page."

But that will be difficult to do in the final week of the season when there are distractions that can arise.

"We can't get distracted by a lot of things,” Stewart said. “It's a tough week. We have senior night on Saturday so you have different arrangements needing to be made for senior night for parents coming in… but we have to maintain our focus."

The best result for UT Martin this week is to win the OVC West title, however there is still a chance the Skyhawks do not make the conference tournament.

