Fire district's low grades could impact home insurance

Many fire districts in Graves County scored poorly on an inspection that could impact home insurance.

The Insurance Service Office, or ISO, grades fire districts across the nation on their ability to protect you. The grades are based on information ISO compiles in a report, the Public Protection Classification Summary Report.

Tim Knight lives down the road from the Viola Volunteer Fire District, enjoying the safety it provides.

"I love having it right here. It's our neighbor," Knight said.

The department's grade from ISO went from a six to a seven, and that means he may have to start paying more for home insurance.

"It taxes you a little more everything. You have to take out and pay a little extra, and it just makes it harder on you," Knight said.

A local insurance agent tells Local 6 when ISO scores increase home insurance premiums with most companies go up. He says how much depends on the home. This information is not new to Viola Fire Chief Shannon Climer.

"We're trying what we can to fix the issue," Climer said.

Climer says being volunteer, fire districts across the county struggle to get their firefighters the training they need to improve their scores.

"To get my guys trained on volunteers is hard to do, because it's volunteers. They're not going to spend every day over here," Climer said.

Another area where the station took a hit is fire hydrants.

"It's awful nice to know you got an endless supply of water to go in and pull someone's family out of a house," Climer said.

Fire hydrants flow testing is considered in the ISO score, but Climer says the county's water district doesn't test fire hydrants. Right now he's trying to reach out to the county to get to the bottom of this issue.

"It's not my life safety. It's the people I'm trying to protect," Climer said.

It comes down to public safety and lower insurance costs to homeowners.

I talked to Judge Executive Jesse Perry, who says the hydrant testing falls on the water district board and water company. Mayfield Electric and Water Systems wouldn't comment.

Right now Climer says fire districts have a chance to work to bring their scores back up. Homeowners wouldn't notice the difference in their insurance premiums until next year.

The Viola Volunteer Fire District is not the worst score in Graves County. Some districts got a nine.