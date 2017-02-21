City Commission considers bid for next phase of Noble Park Lake project

We now know the estimated cost to make a lake at a local park safer.

Paducah leaders introduced an ordinance Tuesday to accept a $242,980 bid from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting for the second phase of fixes for the Noble Park Lake.

That phase is to include installing steel sheet piling and concrete caps along the south and west banks to stabilize the erosion.

The work is expected to start this spring, and could last 150 days.

Commissioners will vote on whether to accept the bid on Feb. 28.