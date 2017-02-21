Committee planning new dog park in Carbondale

For Lorie Allen, dogs are more than just pets. They are family. Her dog Rick has had his paw print on her heart for six years, and she says she can't imagine life without his fun and social personality.

"He is a member of the family. He sleeps in bed. Yeah, he is pretty well established " said Allen.

But it can be hard for a dog owner in Carbondale to let their dogs be dogs, because there is no park pets can run free in.

"We take them on long walks in area parks, but they're not allowed off leash in those parks" explained Allen.

That's why she and five other pet owners decided to form a committee that would be in charge of planning the first ever dog park in Carbondale. At a meeting Tuesday night they asked for the public's input and support.

Supporters say the park is not just for pets, but their owners too.

"It will really be able to enhance life here, to be able to meet people who are like minded" said Allen

So far, the two possible sites for the park would be a field by Hickory Lodge or BMX Park by Evergreen.

Once the committee comes to an agreement on the vision for the park, members will take their plans to the city council.