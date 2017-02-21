City commission considers revising Paducah taxi ordinances

Changes to a Paducah ordinance could make your trips around town safer. City commissioners proposed an amendment Tuesday to prevent people convicted of sex crimes or felonies from getting a taxicab driver's license.

The amendment would also update the inspection process and the process for seizure, suspension, and/or renovation of taxicab driver's licenses and taxicab inspection stickers.

Another amendment outlines that the city does not regulate ride-sharing services, such as Uber and Lyft.

Commissioners will vote on the revisions on Feb. 28.