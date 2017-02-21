City commission considers revising Paducah taxi ordinances

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban.More
President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, his attorney said Thursday.More
If President Donald Trump’s budget passes, one cut could leave a deep wound in local arts programs.More
The Illinois House has endorsed a plan to make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates.More
Flood control, industry expansion, infrastructure, and even help for domestic violence victims are supported by money from the Delta Regional Authority. President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate the DRA.More
