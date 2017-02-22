2/21 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 21st.
BOYS:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinal
Hickman County 51, Fulton City 29
2nd District Semifinal
Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43
4th District Semifinal
Calloway County 41, Murray 31
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 57, Trigg County 51
Livingston Central 50, Crittenden County 45
7th District Semifinals
Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Central 62
Madisonville-NH 74, Caldwell County 57
8th District Semifinals
Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50
Christian County 87, University Heights 73
IHSA
Class 1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinals
Goreville 94, Dongola 21
Century 79, Shawnee 41
Class 1A Marion Regional Quarterfinals
Sesser-Valier 62, Zeigler-Royalton 41
Crab Orchard 73, Galatia 44
Class 2A Trico Regional Semifinal
Pinckneyville 63, Vienna 38
Class 2A Eldorado Regional Semifinal
Eldorado 42, West Frankfort 40
GIRLS:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinal
Fulton County 48, Fulton City 36
2nd District Semifinal
Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48
3rd District Championship
Graves County 64, Ballard Memorial 32
4th District Semifinal
Marshall County 50, Calloway County 39
IHSA
Class 3A Sectional Semifinals
Highland 69, Carterville 43
Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, Murphysboro 39
