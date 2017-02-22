2/21 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 21st.

BOYS :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinal

Hickman County 51, Fulton City 29

2nd District Semifinal

Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43

4th District Semifinal

Calloway County 41, Murray 31

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 57, Trigg County 51

Livingston Central 50, Crittenden County 45

7th District Semifinals

Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Central 62

Madisonville-NH 74, Caldwell County 57

8th District Semifinals

Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50

Christian County 87, University Heights 73

IHSA

Class 1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinals

Goreville 94, Dongola 21

Century 79, Shawnee 41

Class 1A Marion Regional Quarterfinals

Sesser-Valier 62, Zeigler-Royalton 41

Crab Orchard 73, Galatia 44

Class 2A Trico Regional Semifinal

Pinckneyville 63, Vienna 38

Class 2A Eldorado Regional Semifinal

Eldorado 42, West Frankfort 40

GIRLS :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinal

Fulton County 48, Fulton City 36

2nd District Semifinal

Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48

3rd District Championship

Graves County 64, Ballard Memorial 32

4th District Semifinal

Marshall County 50, Calloway County 39

IHSA

Class 3A Sectional Semifinals

Highland 69, Carterville 43

Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, Murphysboro 39