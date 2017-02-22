Six things to know - 2/22/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting of a Murray, Kentucky man. It happened along Welch Court Monday night. The victim is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.



We'll be in the courtroom today for Tammy Roberts preliminary hearing. She is charged with murder in the stabbing death of James Pinion. Roberts is also facing charges for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.



Mexicans fear deportee and refugee camps could be popping up along their northern border under the Trump administration's plan to start deporting to Mexico all Latin Americans and others who entered the U.S. illegally through this country. Previous U.S. policy called for only Mexican citizens to be sent to Mexico. Migrants known as "OTMs" - Other Than Mexicans - got flown back to their homelands.



Mandatory evacuations are going on this morning in California. Two inches of rain has fallen in San Jose in just 48 hours. Rescue crews have already evacuated 225 people.



The Army Corps of Engineers' plan to close a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp isn't likely to end on-the-ground opposition in North Dakota. The protest camp has been around since August and at times housed thousands of people. The Corps has told the few hundred who remain that they must leave by 2 p.m. Central time Wednesday.



A Russian cargo ship is on its way to the International Space Station for a supply mission. It launched from a Russian launch pad overnight. The spacecraft will dock at the International Space Station on Friday.