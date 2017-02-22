Alabama, John Mellencamp to perform at Illinois State Fair

The legendary country group Alabama and classic rock star John Mellencamp will be among the performers at this year's Illinois State Fair.



Fair officials announced Tuesday five of the 11 headliners for the 2017 fair in Springfield.



Alabama will play Aug. 16. The trio has 43 number one singles and nearly 200 industry awards, with hits including "Song of the South" and "If You're Gonna Play in Texas." Country music performer Neal McCoy will open for Alabama.



Mellencamp will close out the fair on Aug. 20. In addition to his hits like "Pink Houses," Mellencamp was one of the founding members of Farm Aid. The annual event helps raise awareness of issues facing farmers.



Other performers include Chase Rice and Jason Derulo.



The fair is Aug. 11 to Aug. 20.