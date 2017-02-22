Former Murray State University student identified as shooting victim

Murray police have released the identity of a man shot earlier this week in Murray.



Police say Kendarian Jennings was shot Monday night on Welch Court.



Jennings is a former football player for Murray State University. His last season was in 2015. He is from Memphis, Tennessee.



Murray Police Sgt. Brant Shutt says Jennings was in surgery Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers are headed to the hospital to talk with him once he wakes up.



No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.