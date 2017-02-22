Two million knives being recalled because they could possibly break during use

About 2 million knives are being recalled because they can break and possibly cut you while you're using them.



Calphalon says they have gotten more than 3,000 complaints about their contemporary cutlery knives breaking.



The knives involved in the recall were sold individually and in sets. They were sold at stores nationwide, including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. They were also so online at Amazon.com.



The knives being recalled are:

Product Item Item Number Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5" Parer KNR10045C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7" Santoku KNR0007C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5" Santoku KNR0005C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8" Chef Knife KNR4008C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 6" utility KNSR002C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer KNSR0102C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3½" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5½" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808009 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4½" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808008 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922890 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922971 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1932810 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5" Santoku, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Fork, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922976