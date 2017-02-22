Two million knives being recalled because they could possibly br - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Two million knives being recalled because they could possibly break during use

About 2 million knives are being recalled because they can break and possibly cut you while you're using them.

Calphalon says they have gotten more than 3,000 complaints about their contemporary cutlery knives breaking.

The knives involved in the recall were sold individually and in sets. They were sold at stores nationwide, including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. They were also so online at Amazon.com.

For more information on the recall, including how to get a replacement, click here.

The knives being recalled are:

Product

Item

Item Number

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

4.5" Parer

KNR10045C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

7" Santoku

KNR0007C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Contemporary Paring Knife Set

1821332

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

5" Santoku

KNR0005C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

8" Chef Knife

KNR4008C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 6" utility

KNSR002C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer

KNSR0102C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set

3½" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5½" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

1808009

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set

4½" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

1808008

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set

4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922890

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set

4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922971

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set

4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1932810

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set

4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5" Santoku, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Fork, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922976
