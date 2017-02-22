Two million knives being recalled because they could possibly break during use

About 2 million knives are being recalled because they can break and possibly cut you while you're using them.
Calphalon says they have gotten more than 3,000 complaints about their contemporary cutlery knives breaking.
The knives involved in the recall were sold individually and in sets. They were sold at stores nationwide, including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. They were also so online at Amazon.com.
For more information on the recall, including how to get a replacement, click here.
The knives being recalled are:
|
Product
|
Item
|
Item Number
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
4.5" Parer
|
KNR10045C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
7" Santoku
|
KNR0007C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
Contemporary Paring Knife Set
|
1821332
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
5" Santoku
|
KNR0005C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
8" Chef Knife
|
KNR4008C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 6" utility
|
KNSR002C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|
Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer
|
KNSR0102C
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set
|
3½" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5½" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|
1808009
|
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set
|
4½" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|
1808008
|
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set
|
4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|
1922890
|
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set
|
4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|
1922971
|
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set
|
4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|
1932810
|
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set
|
4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5" Santoku, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Fork, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|
1922976
