7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday afternoon crash

A child was killed and two others were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says there were called to a crash on Union School Road near Skidmore Road in Ava, Illinois around 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.



Deputies say 40-year-old Jennifer Bryant of Carbondale was driving north on Union School Road, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Ava was driving southbound on Union School Road when the two hit head-on at the hill crest near Skidmore Road.



Bryant and the teenager had to be extricated from their cars. A 7-year-old in Bryant's car was also injured. All three were taken by helicopters to hospitals in the St. Louis area.



Deputies say the 7-year-old died of her injuries Tuesday night. Her name is being withheld at this time.



The condition of Bryant and the 17-year-old are unknown at this time. Deputies are also withholding the name of the 17-year-old at this time.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.