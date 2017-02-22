Law enforcement: Doing more with less

Men and women in law enforcement are sworn to protect and serve your family, but how effective is their service and protection? Law enforcement leaders in Ballard, Fulton, McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway and Livingston counties say they don't have enough deputies to keep you safe.

Area sheriffs and police chiefs have not wanted to disclose how many shifts are unmanned, but there are holes in coverage in all of those counties.

With violent crime rising, and fewer deputies to patrol your neighborhood, it's putting your family's safety at risk.

A red light and stretches of dark country road: Deputy Zackary Dunigan works a dangerous shift for the Graves County Sheriff's department. He patrols 557 square miles of dark county roads from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

At times, his work consists of long stretches of routine interrupted by moments of terror.

“I still get into situations where I have questions, and I have to call supervisors and say 'This is what I got. What do you think I should do?'” Dunigan says.

But help is not normally close, with only one other deputy working. In an emergency, Dunigan could be waiting up to half an hour for backup. It could also take that long for a deputy to respond to your call.

Graves County sheriff Dewayne Redmon says he knows Dunigan will drive up on danger working that shift.

Felony arrests are up 77 percent in the county.

“A lot of your domestics, any kind of violent crimes, seems to be happening after midnight on that particular shift, and that's the shift we're pushing to increase our manpower on," Redmon says.

Just ask Betty and Gene Davis. They live right around the corner from where deputies arrested one of their neighbors for killing a man. Although they wouldn't call them neighbors.

“We don't associate that much with the people," Betty says.

They say they've lived in towns and states across the country. Here, they lock their doors and keep to themselves. Their only concern is when they might need to call for help.

“The question is: Will the police get out here in time that's the thing," Gene says.

Mayfield police officers and Kentucky state troopers help respond, but Redmon says he's responsible for his deputies' safety. One of the most dangerous things Redmon can do is leave shifts unfilled. There should be four deputies on the midnight shift. There are only two, and he says it weighs heavily on him.

Salary is not much of an incentive or resource departments can offer at around $30,000 a year. Departments generally have to pay to send their deputies to the police academy. That means they're paying for 23 weeks of school and weeks of training. Only after all that can a deputy work.

It's an investment departments don't want to waste.

“You used to have a stack of applications, and now you don’t see that. For the money it pays and what you need to go through, people aren't excited about getting into law enforcement anymore," Redmon says.

Redmon says it's time to talk about the problem understaffed shifts cause despite how it puts his deputies at risk. Empty shifts mean paperwork and follow-ups get forgotten. The policy is to follow up within 24 hours. But when deputies are going out on 2,800 more calls than last year, something slides.

No situation is perfect. Deputies respond to calls as soon as possible. They follow up on all the cases they need to, but when the streetlights turn on, people make more mischief and they need more deputies to patrol.

Of course there are differences from how each department is run. For example, city police departments tend to offer higher salaries than the county sheriff's departments. In Mayfield, the city council just voted to increase pay for officers by $3,500 a year and hire three more officers.

Kentucky state troopers are also assigned to respond within an area. There are about 46 troopers to cover 11 counties, but there aren't an equal number of troopers to cover each county.