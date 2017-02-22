Fake $20 bills found circulating in Paducah area

Paducah police are warning everyone to be on the lookout for counterfeit $20 bills circulating in the area.



The Paducah Police Department says several counterfeit bills have been turned in to the department lately.



They appear to be real, but have the words, "Motion Picture Use Only" on the front and back.



Anyone with information about the origin of the fake bills is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.