McConnell faces questions about replacing health care law

Hundreds of chanting protesters gathered outside a Louisville-area hotel where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heard from people defending the Affordable Care Act, including a businessman who credits it with helping him offer health insurance to his employees.



The Kentucky Republican told the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that congressional Republicans are working to replace the Obama-era health care law with "something that makes more sense."



McConnell received a warm reception but faced pointed questions about what he envisions as a replacement to the law.



James Moore, who runs a technology consulting firm, told McConnell the health care law has been good to his business. He said it's enabled him to provide health coverage for his employees. He says he feels "very threatened" by efforts to repeal and replace it.