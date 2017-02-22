Three local newspapers to merge

Three local newspapers will put out their last issues next week. The Hickman Courier, Hickman Gazette and Fulton Leader will all merge into one paper. People living in the area say they're losing a lot more than just their local newspaper.

They taught together as school teachers years ago, now they're just ladies who lunch, catching up.

Bonita Burpo says: “I drive through town and I’m just sad. I’m sad about how things are just disappearing.”

But now their local newspaper, the Fulton Leader, is disappearing as well.

The ladies have questions, like will the paper still come out once a week? The four say they grew up with the newspaper. It was a constant in their home and work lives. They feel their town is losing a part of its identity.

Sally Bondurant says she's sad, but she'll handle the change.

The new paper will be called The Current, for the river counties and current events.

All three papers will publish their respective final issues next week, and then they'll merge together under one roof in Fulton.

Magic Valley Publishing President Dennis Richardson says the decision to merge saves money. They'll hire another sales representative and reporter, improving the way they cover the news in the area.

He says he knows how the change can be difficult, but he has one request: “Just give us a chance. Look at the new newspaper, and the content from the other three will be in one.”

The ladies say they're disheartened, but they’ll still pick up their local paper.

“I’ll read it tonight, the paper, when it comes in the mail," Bondurant says.

Richardson says The Current will publish its first issue March 8. He says in the immediate future, the price will stay the same, and no one will lose their jobs.