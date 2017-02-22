Dentist, other man face felony drug charges in Graves County

Cory Hutcheson cannot resume his duties as the sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri. He wrote this on his Facebook page Friday saying the court denied a motion to allow him back in office after the Missiouri attorney general stripped him of his sheriff's duties.More
On Thursday, officers asked for help finding 26-year-old Michael Turley. They thought Turley may have witnessed an assault back in January and could not find him.More
A man who pleaded guilty in March of this year to killing two women and injuring another during an attempted bank robbery in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.More
The man was also allegedly intoxicated when he was arrested.More
Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another. Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016.More
