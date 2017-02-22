Woman killed, another injured in wreck on Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah

A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Paducah woman Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The wreck happened at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday on Alben Barkley Drive at Kennedy Road, near First Christian Church.

Police say 78-year-old Joyce Barefield of Paducah was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan north on Kennedy Road when she tried to turn right onto Alben Barkley Drive. The van pulled into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 35-year-old Nikki Acuff of Calvert City.

Investigators say Acuff told them she tried to swerve out of the way, but couldn't avoid hitting the left side of the minivan.

Barefield's 3-year-old grandson was in the minivan with her, and police say both were taken to Lourdes hospital. The child was not injured. Police say Barefield was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Acuff sustained minor injuries, and she was taken to Baptist Health Paducah.

The police department says its collision reconstruction team is reconstructing the crash.