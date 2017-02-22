Education commissioner says too few students prepared for college, work

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt says too many Kentucky students are not prepared for college or work after graduation.

For example, Kentucky students with A grades in math are still only 75 percent likely to be ready for college in that subject. The commissioner added in his state of Kentucky education address that those numbers are worse for African American and low-income students.

Paducah-Tilghman High School has been working to close that gap. Senior Vanessa Davis is one example of the the school's efforts. She’s African American and will be a freshman at Notre Dame in the fall. Her full-ride scholarship wasn’t an easy achievement for her, though.

She says being a first generation college student and living in a paycheck to paycheck household has its challenges. “My parents, they weren't really strong in math,” she said. But, they did instill in her a need for education.

Obstacles like those are perhaps among the reasons the commissioner is urging schools to improve students' college and career preparedness. Paducah Independent Schools Assistant Superintendent Will Black says he thinks the discrepancy could be because of different levels of rigor in different courses. “Rigor needs to be high in all of the classes. And that's what Tilghman has done very well is raise the rigor for every child, so that each child is growing at the fastest rate possible,” he said.

In 2012, 27 percent of Paducah-Tilghman's African American student body was prepared for work or college. In 2016, 63 percent met that goal.

Paducah-Tilghman Assistant Principal Jonathan Smith says a key to the school's success is the time students are given in school to work on studies. “I think sometimes students fall behind, because they have different road blocks and barriers outside the classroom that don't allow them the instructional time away from school.”

The gap includes advanced classes that could get students college credit. In Kentucky, 1.4 percent of African American students are enrolled, whereas 4.1 percent of white students are enrolled.