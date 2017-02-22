Woman charged with murder back in court

Money and meth: That’s what Detective Steve Halsell said the stabbing of James Pinion was about.

Tammy Roberts is charged with his murder. During her preliminary hearing, Halsell said Roberts admitted to pulling the knife out of Pinion’s chest.

“She said she pulled the knife out of Pinion. By her own admission, she said she stabbed him," said Halsell.

Pinion was stabbed in his chest at his home on Dorothy Lane in Graves County. Halsell said there were two witnesses in the home at the time. The witnesses told him that they heard arguing between Pinion and Roberts before they saw Pinion on the ground.

One of the witnesses called 911. "She asked them not to call the police, but to get her an ambulance," explained Halsell.

Jim Paitsal, Roberts’ attorney, said there were three witnesses there, and some of them fled the scene before the ambulance arrived.

According to Halsell's record of events, Pinion was still alive when first responders got to the house. He died shortly after –Halsell was unable to say whether Pinion died in the ambulance or at the hospital.

$60, some meth, and the knife used to kill Pinion were taken into evidence. Roberts is being held in the Ballard County Jail. She will be back in court in April to be officially indicted.

Roberts is charged with murder, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, tampering of physical evidence, along with several other charges not related to this case.