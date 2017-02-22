Members of local Jewish community concerned following Missouri cemetery vandalism

Jack Wides says he’s never experienced any antisemitism in Carbondale, but he said it is a growing concern for many.

Barbara Levine says most of her family is buried at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, where more than 200 gravestones were damaged or knocked over.

The people of Missouri are inspiring the nation after dozens of graves at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery near St. Louis were desecrated.

There have been four waves of threats made against Jewish community centers in 26 states, including the threats made to 11 centers two days ago. These threats combined with the cemetery vandalism are causing some concern for many in the Jewish community.

It’s a quiet day outside Congregation Beth Jacob in Carbondale, Illinois. But inside, Barbara Levine’s mind is on the recent bout of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

"Most of my family is buried at that cemetery, including my parents, my grandparents," Levine said. She said it’s been hard to understand why someone would do this.

"But the idea that anyone could desecrate a grave site. Am I naive enough to think that people would not be so cruel?" Levine said.

Jack Wides was born and raised in southern Illinois. He said he’s never experienced any antisemitism there, but he said it is a growing concern for many there, including himself. The cemetery vandalism hit near to his heart.

"I have uncles and aunts, cousins that are buried there," Wides said. He said this feels very personal, knowing how many funeral services he’s attended there and how many loved ones he’s laid to rest there.

But in Carbondale, Wides said they’re looking at upping security at the synagogue, just in case. Wides said they plan on putting on motion sensing lights as well as security on the doors, making sure that nobody is here that isn't supposed to be.

"Because yeah, people are worried about it although we've never had an incident here," Wides said. He said he’s always felt welcome in Carbondale, in part because so many people and religious groups are so involved in the community and making sure everyone has a place in it.

Seeing the quick response for cleanup efforts from people of every race, religion and age group, Levine said it’s a comfort knowing people do care. She said she hopes that same sense of goodwill spreads, rising above any hate people may hold for others.

"I hope that this might enlighten people to understand that we're all one," she said.

Touring Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery with Gov. Eric Greitens, Vice President Mike Pence condemned the vandalism, calling it a vile act.

"There's no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or antisemitism. I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care, and I want to thank you," Pence said.

Pence isn’t the only national leader condemning the vandalism. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke out against the recent wave of threats made against Jewish community centers, saying it’s going to stop.

"I think it's terrible. I think it's horrible. Whether it's antisemitism or racism, or anything you want to think about to do with the divide, antisemitism, is likewise, just terrible. And we don't know where it's coming from, but I certainly hope they catch the people,” Trump said. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted to Orthodox Judaism back in 2009.

Members of Congregation Beth Jacob say if anyone in southern Illinois is interested in learning more about Judaism, their services are open to the community and all are welcome to attend.