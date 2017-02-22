Police searching for escaped juvenile inmate - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

By Staff report
MURPHYSBORO, IL -

Police in Murphysboro, Illinois, are looking for a juvenile inmate who escaped custody after a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The police chief says the inmate does not pose a risk to the community.

At the time of the inmate's escape, the teen was in custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

