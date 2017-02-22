Missing 14-year-old found and returned home

UPDATE: Paducah police say 14-year-old Robert Phillips has been found and returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah police say they want your help finding a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say 14-year-old Robert Phillips was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Middle School. He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, bluejeans, blue Nike shoes, and black framed glasses.

Officers say Robert's father reported that his son never returned home from school on Tuesday.

If you have any information about where Robert is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.