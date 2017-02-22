Missing 14-year-old found and returned home

There is no longer a 24 hour wait before a person is officially considered missing. McCracken County Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow said it hasn't been that way for years, but parents are still confused.More
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Kenneth Mudge has been found.More
UPDATE: Carbondale, Illinois, police say a man with Parkinson's disease and dementia who was reported missing last week has been found this week.More
UPDATE: A teenager who was reported missing in Graves County on Tuesday has been found on Wednesday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Alvin Lloyd has been arrested and Ayla Settles has been found.More
