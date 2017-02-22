Mild winter could save road departments tax dollars to use for other projects

We're experiencing one of the warmest winters on record. That's helping road crews use your tax dollars to improve your drive.

Numbers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show last year crews across the state used more than 141,617 tons of salt. This year that number is down to 51,807.

"There are a lot of bad roads in the county, narrow roads and roads with a lot of holes and stuff," Charlene Miller said.

Miller is talking about these rough patches on the roads surrounding her home on Jewell Lane in McCracken County. They're roads she drives and runs every day.

Thanks to a mild winter, the county may soon have some extra money to help.

"We can use it somewhere. It's not like we're not going to need it. It'll go somewhere else," said McCracken County Road Engineer Randy Williams.

Williams says usually in the winter the county pays $50,000 for salt.

Salt costs about $75 per ton. That's about the same as a ton of asphalt. The less they're spending on salt, the more road crews can spend on other projects.

"It would be nice to have a nice, smooth road," Miller said.

Charlene may get a smoother road. Williams says, because his crews haven't salted any roads this winter, he won't have to purchase much, if any, next year. That money will instead go toward a list of road projects, which includes Jewell Lane.

"It's a double benefit. They've got through the winter without having to miss work because of snow and ice, and they're going to have maybe a better road to drive on," Miller said.

The only problem Williams's department and other road departments are left with is finding a place to store all the salt.

"I'm going to have to store it this winter, but that's a good problem to have," Williams said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says it's the same situation across most of west Kentucky. He says if the winter remains mild, the state would also save money next year because of the leftover salt.

Williams said his department is also saving on overtime for workers and equipment repairs. He says that usually costs about $25,000 all together, so they're saving about $75,000 this year.

Savings on overtime and equipment repairs would go into this years budget. The salt savings would go into next year's budget, because they've already bought this year's salt supply.