I-57 North in Pulaski County, Illinois, down to one lane due to wreck involving semi

The Illinois State Police says part of Interstate 57 northbound is down to one lane in Pulaski County due to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

Troopers say the wreck happened near the 18 mile marker of I-57 North. The semi was headed north behind a Dodge van when troopers say it crashed into the back of the van.

Two people who were in the van were injured, and troopers say responders took them to a local hospital.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday. As of 10:09 that night, troopers estimated the passing lane of I-57 will be closed for about four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.