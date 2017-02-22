I-57 North in Pulaski County, Illinois, down to one lane due to wreck involving semi

It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?More
The Illinois State Police is increasing patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. Highway 13 and Interstate 57 are two of the busier roadways.More
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County is back open as of 11 p.m. Monday.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some west Kentucky roads you may travel are closed due to water over the roadway Monday, while others are back open.More
The driver was not injured, but his passenger was.More
A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.More
A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.More
When you see a vehicle overturned, you immediately worry for the people involved. But Paducah police say no one was reported injured after a SUV was hit by a semi on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday morning.More
Kentucky State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Interstate 24 around 5:00 p.m. Monday.More
