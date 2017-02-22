2 new arrests made in fatal Graves County stabbing - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

2 new arrests made in fatal Graves County stabbing

By Staff report
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office reports two more people have been arrested in a fatal stabbing that happened on Feb. 10. 

Deputies say Amy Hogg and David Hogg of Mayfield were arrested Wednesday night regarding that case. 

They are charged with complicity to murder in the death of James Pinion. 

Tammy Roberts is charged with his murder. ?She appeared for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. 

