Murphysboro police continuing search for escaped juvenile inmate

Members of law enforcement in Murphysboro, Illinois, are searching for a juvenile suspect that escaped from the custody Wednesday.

The inmate escaped the custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center shortly before 4 p.m. Due to the suspect's age, police would not reveal any identifying details.

It is believed that the inmate ran to a neighborhood on North Street and 8th Street after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Members of law enforcement spent the evening searching and patrolling the neighborhood.

Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts says he does not believe the public is in any danger, but he does ask that if you see something, report it.

"If they see anything out of the ordinary, any strangers or anything suspicious, then absolutely call the Murphysboro Police Department" Roberts said.

So far, the inmate has not been found, but investigators plan to continue to follow leads.