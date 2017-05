Below is a list of reported high school scores from Wednesday, February 22nd.

BOYS

IHSA

Class 1A Cobden Regional Semifinals

Meridian 73, Cobden 64

Goreville 75, Century 62

Class 1A Elizabethtown Regional Semifinals

Gallatin County 33, Carrier Mills 29

Cairo 71, Hardin County 48

Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional Semifinals

Christopher 58, Steeleville 50

Sesser-Valier 67, Crab Orchard 61

Class 2A Eldorado Regional Semifinal

Harrisburg 45, Carmi-White County 40