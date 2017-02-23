Bevins pay property taxes, penalties on Louisville home - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Bevins pay property taxes, penalties on Louisville home

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, have paid their property taxes and nearly $2,000 in penalties for paying the bill late.
    
WDRB-TV reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said the payment totaling $11,080.03 was mailed in and was processed on Tuesday.
    
The Bevins' Louisville home, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000, had an original tax bill of $9,157 due Dec. 31.
    
The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request from the station for comment.
    
During his campaign for governor, Democrats unearthed records showing Bevin was late paying his personal and business property taxes 30 times over a period of several years. At the time, Bevin acknowledged he was late paying his taxes but noted he had always paid them in full.
 

