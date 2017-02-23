Bridge inspection to reduce road to one lane in Marshall County

A portion of a road in Marshall County will be down to one lane so that a bridge can be inspected.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 402/Aurora Highway will be down to one lane at mile point 9 so that crews can do a detailed inspection of the East Fork Clarks River Bridge.



This is east of the Hardin Community between KY 962/Old Olive Road and Old Hardin-Olive Lane.



There will be one lane traffic controlled by flaggers from around 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.