Carbondale road to be closed for water main work

CARBONDALE, IL -

A section of a road in Carbondale will be closed Thursday for water main work.

The city says Lewis Lane will be closed between West Walnut Street and East College Street from around 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes during the closure.

