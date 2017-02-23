Work expected to start on new bridge over Long Pond Branch

Work is expected to start this week on a new bridge to carry KY 276/Blackhawk Road across Long Pond Branch in Caldwell County.



The road has been closed at the site since July 2016 when rains washed out a temporary culvert.



The temporary culvert was placed in the fall of 2015 after the original culvert was washed out in July of 2015.



A 61-year-old woman was killed when the original culvert washed out. She was driving over the culvert when it collapsed, sending her into the waters below.



After the latest washout in 2016, engineers decided to replace the culvert with a new bridge.



Work on that new bridge is expected to start this week. They expect the project to be completed by May 15, 2017.