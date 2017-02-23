Six things to know - 2/23/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We should learn details about President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration next week. The White House announced overnight it was being delayed. A spokesperson say the rewritten order will address some of the issues brought up in federal court.



Two more arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing death of a Graves County man. Amy and David Hogg are charged with complicity to murder in the death of James Pinion. Another woman, Tammy Roberts, is accused of stabbing him over meth and money.



Police say a former Murray State football player was shot Monday night in Murray. Kendarian Jennings is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. So far no arrests have been made.



A United States backed operation to kick ISIS out of Mosul continues this morning. Right now, Iraqi special forces are in battle with the terror group on a military base south of the city.



A winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Indiana. Last night's jackpot was worth $435 million. Powerball says there were millions of other prizes worth more than $27 million.



Part of Aurora Highway in Marshall County will be down to one lane today near mile maker 9. Crews will be inspecting the East Fork Clarks River Bridge. If you drive through the area, take it slow.