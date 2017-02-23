12 children hospitalized after church bus crash in Kentucky

Authorities say 12 children were taken to the hospital after a church bus crashed in southern Kentucky.



Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a statement that the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a road near London when the driver lost control of the Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church bus in a curve and hit an embankment.



Root says a female passenger had to be extricated and was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries. He said 11 other child passengers were taken to the hospital to be checked for possible injures. Two children weren't injured.



The statement says the driver of the bus, pastor Charles Kirby, wasn't injured.