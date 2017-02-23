Two-year-old child killed in overnight crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Two-year-old child killed in overnight crash

PULASKI Co, IL -

A two-year-old child was killed in a car crash Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened on northbound Interstate 57 near the 18 mile post just before 7:00 p.m. This is near the exit to Ullin, Illinois.

Troopers say a semi crashed into the back of a van.

A 2-year-old child, who was a passenger in the van, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The child later died of their injuries.

The driver of the van, 31-year-old Shatroy Williams of Marion, Illinois had non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the van, an unnamed 34-year-old man, was not injured.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Isidro Purcella of Mercedes, Texas, was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

