Benton, Illinois man wins $11 million from lotto ticket

A Benton, Illinois man is now $11 million richer.



The Illinois Lottery says Donald Wendell won $11,250,000 on a $1 Quick Pick ticket. He matched all 6 numbers - 02, 21, 33, 36, 37, 41.



Wendell says he was putting gas into his truck at the Circle K at 224 North Main Street in Benton when he bought the ticket.



“I buy a ticket once or twice a week and I always joke with the clerks and say, ‘You sold me the winning ticket, right?’ Well this time they actually did!” said Wendell.



Wendell says he plans to use the money to help his community, donate to a favorite charity, and do some investing.



The Circle K that sold the ticket will receive a $112,500 bonus.