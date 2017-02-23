Deputies looking for suspect after man was shot in Marion, Illinois bar

Williamson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a Marion, Illinois bar Wednesday night.



Deputies were called to the Pit Stop Bar at 8082 Route 37 in Marion around 9:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.



When they arrived, deputies learned the suspect had ran away after firing one round inside the bar.



Witnesses say the suspect was inside the bar for about 10 minutes and kept the hood up on his sweatshirt the entire time.



They say the suspect was asked to stop banging on the side of a video game machine with his hand. That is when the suspect reached into the backpack he was carrying and the gun fired, hitting another customer.



The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the lower leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.



Deputies say the suspect is 5'9" with an average build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.



He was last seen running north along the railroad tracks towards Marion. Deputies are still looking for him.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.