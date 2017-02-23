Police investigating incident involving gun on SIU campus

Kids are heading home for summer break, but many of them will go home to empty kitchen shelves and pantries. Food pantries are filling that need as best they can, but need increases in the summer. In I am Local 6: What one man is doing to help in Franklin County.More
We introduced you to Matthew Fondaw back in 2007 during our Telethon of Stars celebration. Now, 10 years later, he's getting his diploma.More
Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.More
After almost 10 years of service, a Mayfield police officer turned in his badge. Canine Officer Kaine has helped multiple agencies in the search for narcotics and fugitives. He has also protected his partner. That part of job will never end.More
Two west Kentucky brothers are heading to the main stage. The Singleton brothers from Crittenden County are opening for Daryl Singletary in Fort Worth, Texas.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
