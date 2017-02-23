Police investigating incident involving gun on SIU campus

Southern Illinois University Carbondale police are investigating an incident involving a gun on campus.



SIU Police say a witness saw four people exiting a car around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Park Street.



The four people, armed with handguns, confronted another person and then left in the car.



Police stopped the car shortly after the incident. Two people inside the car were arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.



They are still looking for the other two suspects. They do not have descriptions of the two suspects wanted at this time.



If you know anything about the incident, contact the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety at (618) 453-3771