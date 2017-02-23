Murray State University hoping to be a stop for upcoming Rokerthon 3

Murray State University is hoping that Today Show's Al Roker will visit their campus.



As part of the upcoming Rokerthon 3, Al Roker will be visiting colleges across the country.



Schools interested in having Roker visit had to submit a one-minute promotional video explaining why he should visit.



Earlier this week, the school asked students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members join them to help make the video.



Now that video is done. You can watch it in the video player above.



The video explains what makes Murray State University great and how the school is hoping to break a record by collecting the most shoes for charity.



You can learn more about Rokerthon 3 by clicking here.