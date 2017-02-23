Murray State University hoping to be a stop for upcoming Rokerthon 3

Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More