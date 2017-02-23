Missing 13-year-old found and returned home

UPDATE: Paducah Police say 13-year-old Brian Arrant was found safe and returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah police are looking for a missing 13 year old.



Brian Arrant of Paducah was last seen leaving his home on McGuire Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.



It is unknown where Brian was heading.



Brian is 5'07" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.



He was last seen wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hoodie, jeans, and black Fila high-top tennis shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.