House passes bill to back VA nursing home in Bowling Green

The Kentucky House has offered a boost for efforts to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green by passing a bill to authorize $10.5 million in bonds for the project.



Its supporters say the commitment of state support will improve chances that the proposed 90-bed facility becomes a reality.



The measure passed on a 99-0 vote Thursday and goes to the Senate.



Supporters say the $10.5 million in bonds would be used to match $19.5 million in federal funding. Rep. Jody Richards says Bowling Green has offered a parcel of land just off a new interchange that will open soon as the site for the nursing home.



Rep. Michael Meredith of Brownsville says the nursing home would support 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.

