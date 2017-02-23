House passes bill to back VA nursing home in Bowling Green - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

The Kentucky House has offered a boost for efforts to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green by passing a bill to authorize $10.5 million in bonds for the project.
    
Its supporters say the commitment of state support will improve chances that the proposed 90-bed facility becomes a reality.
    
The measure passed on a 99-0 vote Thursday and goes to the Senate.
    
Supporters say the $10.5 million in bonds would be used to match $19.5 million in federal funding. Rep. Jody Richards says Bowling Green has offered a parcel of land just off a new interchange that will open soon as the site for the nursing home.
    
Rep. Michael Meredith of Brownsville says the nursing home would support 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.
 

