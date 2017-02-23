St. Louis ordinance seeks to pre-empt Missouri abortion laws

A new ordinance in St. Louis prohibits discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions." It's an effort by the heavily Democratic city to pre-empt a slew of anti-abortion measures advancing through Missouri's Republican-controlled Legislature.



While largely symbolic, the ordinance that took effect last week bans employers from firing, refusing to hire or disciplining women because they have an abortion, take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant out of wedlock.



Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green said her ordinance wasn't sparked by any specific case or current law. Rather, she viewed it as a way for the city to stake out its opposition to future laws enacted in Missouri, where Republicans now control all corners of government.



Gov. Eric Greitens says the state should send a clear message against "abortion sanctuary cities."