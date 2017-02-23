3 taken to local hospital after McCracken County wreck

Three people were injured in a wreck on Olivet Church Road involving a minivan and two cars on Thursday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 74-year-old Berton Chapman of Paducah was driving a 2012 Toyota Sienna minivan northbound on Olivet Church Road. Chapman tried to turn onto Circle Lake Drive when the minivan hit a southbound red Ford Focus head on before hitting a northbound gray 2009 Honda Civic. Deputies say the focus was driven by 57-year-old Terry Gifford of Mayfield and the Civic was driven by 20-year-old Kelsie Nall of Paducah.

Gifford, Chapman and a passenger in the van, 72-year-old Marilyn Chapman, suffered incapacitating injuries, deputies say. They were all taken to the Lourdes emergency room by Mercy Regional EMS.

Deputies say Nall and a passenger in Gifford's car, 23-year-old Alaxandar Scott of Mayfield, did not seek medical treatment at the scene.

Olivet Church Road was closed at Circle Lake Drive for about 40 minutes due to the crash.