Tennessee lawmaker says bathroom bills no longer needed

The Washington Post reports that Russia's ambassador to the U.S. has told his superiors that he and Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin in December.More
President Donald Trump is vowing to crush "evil organizations of terror" following an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt that killed more than two dozen people near Cairo.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."More
Foreign policy will be the focus on Friday, with meetings on Syria, Libya, North Korea, Afghanistan and Pakistan.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban.More
