First responders prepare to fight opioid abuse

First responders from the fire department, police department, and more came to Lourdes hospital for naloxone training.

Naloxone is a nasal spray that can save the life of an overdose victim.

First responders are prepared to fight opioid abuse in our area. Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition and Lourdes Hospital have teamed up to give out naloxone kits to first responders across west Kentucky.

The medication has been used for years to reverse the deadly effects of opioid overdoses. McCracken County sheriff's deputy Mark Roberts said not all first responders were able to get their hands on naloxone until now.

"Thirty years ago when I got into law enforcement, I was a certified paramedic," Roberts explained. "At that time, the only first responders that you would see with naloxone were paramedics."

New laws have made naloxone available to all, even you. It can be bought over the counter. Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition co-founder Russ Read is training first responders on how to administer it. He thinks everyone who uses opioids or knows someone who uses them, whether medicinally or if they suffer from addiction, should keep naloxone in their home.

"You push this, and it releases a pretty explosive spray that goes into the membranes right up here," explained Read. Naloxone comes in many forms, but most affordable and easy to use is a nasal spray.

The kit costs about $80 for two doses and a CPR bag.

Read said the opioid antidote works almost 100 percent of the time to save lives by suppressing the effects of opioids for 30 to 90 minutes. The overdose victim should be taken to the hospital during that time.

Roberts said he hopes he won't have to use it, but he feels prepared.

"When minutes matter, to have this resource available is going to be invaluable," Roberts said.

The medication has been given out free to first responders in more than 10 counties in west Kentucky so far, along with training on how to use it.