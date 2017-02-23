Four flu-related deaths reported in Marshall County

Four people have died from flu-related deaths in Marshall County in the past week, according to the Marshall County Health Department.

The county health department started recording flu-related deaths in 2009. It was only mandatory beginning February 2016. Since 2009, there had only been one other flu-related death in the county. That was in 2015.

No other Purchase region or Pennyrile region counties have reported flu-related deaths other than Marshall County. A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells me all four deaths were reported within the past week, and they all happened in Genton at an elderly care facility. They wouldn't say which facility. The health department says that doesn't mean anyone did anything wrong, but it's a warning for people to be more conscious.

This February feels like spring. That doesn't mean flu isn't a concern.

Calvert City Convalescent Center administrator Lynn Jones says this year, the flu hasn't caused a huge issue in his facility. But, with word of several flu-related deaths in the area, Jones says he's emphasizing healthy behaviors in his hallways. “People should understand: Don't come into the facility when you're coughing," he says.

The Convalescent Center has quarantined and closed the facility because of illness before. They're far from that point today. Jones says he has to consider illness in the county as well as inside with people who live there. “If the county came to a level where the concern was being raised by the health department with the operations there, at that point we begin taking a close look," Jones says.

Other facilities like this have postponed any visits because of illness. They didn't want to speak to us on camera, saying some residents did die because of illness, but they can't definitively say it’s because of the flu.

Ellen Litchfield, an infectious disease nurse with the health department, says patients don't necessarily die from the flu. They could have complications. Litchfield says four flu deaths are not a reason to panic or an indication of negligence.



“I work hand in hand with every provider in this area, and I can assure you everyone is taking all the appropriate measures for this type of year to prevent flu," she says.

Litchfield says that should be an incentive for people to take measures to prevent the flu now, which includes hand washing.

The cabinet for health and family services says the next nearest flu-related death in Kentucky was reported in Hopkinsville.