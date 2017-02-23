Two high schools in Local 6 area on national honor rolls

Carbondale Community High School District 165 and Livingston Central High School are on a national honor roll for their Advanced Placement courses. If their students score a 3 or higher on the final exam of those classes, that class can count as a college credit.

Both schools are recognized, because more students are taking the classes and scoring 3 or above.

Senior Jennifer Rogers will graduate with three AP courses completed. “A lot of things we're learning this year are on a college level. I can tell the way things are taught, it's taught in a college atmosphere,” she said.

Scott Coleman teaches four AP courses. That requires training from him, but he says it’s worth it. In fact, he already taught two of the four classes as accelerated classes. Coleman chose to go the extra mile, so his students could benefit in the long run. “I try to sell to the kids, you know, 'Hey, you guys realize that you knock this out, you invest a little bit of money, you get your college credit and you can move on,'” Coleman said.

LCHS went from offering two AP courses in 2015 to six in 2016.

Principal Scott Gray says it’s a team effort among dedicated teachers and students. “At a smaller school? Well, you don't have as many opportunities. You know, such as electives, staffing.”

Despite those odds, the school is now known for growing in AP students and good grades.

More people are taking the classes now, because they can take the test. They’re offered free to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. That fee is waived by state funds and federal grant money.

Other students pay $93. On average, according to collegedata.com, college can cost more than $24,000 per year.